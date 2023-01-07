Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 7 lashed out at the erstwhile left-front government for showcasing before the centre by constructing buildings in the city and neglecting the village.

Dev Varma, who is also the minister of the Rural Development (RD) Department, said this while inaugurating a new divisional office of the RD department at Majlishpur assembly constituency in West district this afternoon.

“From Rural Development Department we are opening a new divisional office. Earlier we had 4 circle offices and now we have 8. There were no sub-division of the RD department earlier but when we came into power we opened 23 sub-division and more 19 will be open soon. We have expanded the RD department because RD department is a nodal department of the development of villages. Our prime minister always tells us to bring good governance to the village. We need to connect mothers and sisters during planning. We are working to strengthen the RD Department. Because during previous government they used to give long speeches and work was very low”, said Dev Varma.

The minister has further alleged that during the then-left-front government people living in rural areas suffered the most.

“During CPIM time people living in villages were in trouble. There was no crisis of funds during the then government but there was no infrastructure. CPIM used to run the RD department from their party office. They neglected the villages and constructed buildings in Agartala city for showcasing. They set up huge schools in Agartala while didn’t set up schools in villages. CPIM did only showcase in the last 25 years and didn’t work for people. Development is not possible without developing villages”, he added.

Also read: Tripura: No political violence occurred in state after BJP came to power, claims CM Manik Saha