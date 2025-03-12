The 2025-26 Financial Year’s budget session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly is set to commence on March 21 and will continue until April 1.

Today, the Business Advisory Committee meeting was held at the Tripura Legislative Assembly, chaired by Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen today.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the meeting was held under the leadership of Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, ministers from the treasury bench, Chief Whip Kalyani Saha Roy, and MLAs from the opposition, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury.



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“We have decided—based on demands from the opposition as well—to utilize the weekdays effectively. The session will begin on Friday, March 21, and conclude on April 1. Since this is the budget session, both supplementary and revised budgets will be included. We, in the treasury bench, want more discussions so that it benefits everyone. Our government is committed to development, and suggestions from the opposition are also valuable in this process. That is why we have extended the session to allow for detailed discussions on the 2025-26 Financial Year’s budget. In the coming days, we may consider further increasing the duration of the assembly sessions,” he said.

Minister Nath also informed that on the very first day, the budget will be presented, followed by the Question Hour. There may be some government bills, but clarity on that is yet to be established.