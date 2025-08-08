Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen suffers brain haemorrhage

Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen was hospitalised on Friday evening after collapsing at Agartala Railway Station. He was later diagnosed with a brain haemorrhage and advised to undergo urgent surgery.

According to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Sen was en route to Dharmanagar in North Tripura by train when he lost consciousness in the station’s washroom. He was immediately shifted to Tripura Medical College for emergency treatment.

Doctors confirmed internal bleeding in the brain and recommended surgical intervention as soon as possible.

“May God bless him with strength, and I pray for his speedy and complete recovery,” said the Chief Minister.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury also visited the hospital and confirmed that the Speaker is being prepared for surgery.



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