Tripura former CM accuses BJP of manipulating voter lists to retain power

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar today launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of conspiring to manipulate voter lists to consolidate political power.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Tripura State Committee today staged a massive procession and meeting in the state capital, protesting what it termed the “undemocratic process” of removing legitimate voters’ names through the special intensive revision of the electoral roll.

The rally began from the CPIM state office at Melarmath and wound through several streets of Agartala before concluding at Shakuntala Road, where a public meeting was held.

Former Chief Minister and CPIM Politburo member Manik Sarkar addressed the gathering as the main speaker.

Also present were CPIM State Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, former minister Manik Dey, and other senior leaders.

In his speech, Sarkar launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, accusing it of conspiring to manipulate voter lists to consolidate political power.



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“In states where BJP is not in power, they try to seize power by any means. In states where they are in power, they are now using the guise of special intensive revision of the voter list to ensure they remain in power,” Sarkar alleged.

He pointed out that the Election Commission had announced similar revisions in all states scheduled for elections after Bihar, claiming the move was designed to benefit the BJP.

Sarkar further accused the ruling party of changing the method of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner to serve its own political interests and of using the Election Commission as a “tool.”

The CPIM leader said the party, along with other members of the INDIA Bloc, has resolved to oppose the move. The bloc will hold a joint protest in front of the Election Commission’s office in New Delhi on August 11, with future programmes to be announced later.

State Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury also addressed the meeting, reiterating the party’s call for united opposition against what they described as an attack on democratic rights.