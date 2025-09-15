Tripura Assembly’s eighth session to begin September 19, four bills on agenda

The two-day-long eighth session of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly will commence on September 19 and conclude on September 23, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Monday.

Speaking after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held at the Assembly, Nath said that Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has summoned the session. As Speaker Biswabandhu Sen is unwell, the proceedings will be presided over by Deputy Speaker Ramprasad Paul. Today’s meeting was chaired by Paul and attended by delegations from the BJP, CPI(M), and Tipra Motha Party. Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury could not attend due to personal reasons.

“We want to hold discussions for the betterment of the people. It has been decided that the Assembly will commence on September 19 and conclude on September 23,” Nath stated.



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The Minister also informed that in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Tripura on September 22, there will be no House sitting on that day, with business resuming the following day. He added that the duration of the session was shortened to two days due to the upcoming Durga Puja festival.

Four key bills will be tabled during the session—the Tripura State Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Tripura Jana Viswas (Amendment) Provision Bill, the Factories Bill, and the Tripura Shops and Establishments (Seventh Amendment) Bill. The September 19 sitting will include the Question Hour and introduction of bills, while September 23 will be reserved for detailed discussions.

In addition, three private members’ resolutions will be considered. BJP MLAs Dipak Majumder and Ram Pada Jamatia, along with one CPI(M) legislator, have been allotted opportunities to move their resolutions through balloting.