Tripura Police on June 6 Tuesday late evening arrested one associate of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) from the Champahour area under the Khowai district.

The arrest came after the associate's son, an active cadre of NLFT, instructed his father to collect an extortion amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking with media, Khowai district Superintendent of Police, Ramesh Yadav said that on the 4th and 5th of June, one technical assistant of an RD Block received a call on Whats App in which the person introduced himself as a cadre of NLFT.

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“The person has demanded extortion money of Rs 10 lakh from the technical assistant of the RD Block and threatened if the authority failed to give the money the NFLT cadres will stop all the undergoing construction works and would kidnap the government official. After we have received the information we set an ambush and called the person to come for collecting the money. When he arrived at the spot, we arrested the person identified as Rajesh Debbarma resident of Champahour”, said the SP.

During interrogation, the person claimed that his son is an active cadre of NLFT for the last 1.3 years.



“During preliminary interrogation, he revealed that his son and other persons had reportedly directed him to collect the extortion money of Rs 10 lakh. We have registered a case and interrogation is under process”, said the SP.