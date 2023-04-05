Tripura has been awarded as the best-performing state among North Eastern States in the implementation of e-Procurement at a National Workshop on e-Procurement organized by the Union Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology on March 27 at the India Habitat Center at New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference this evening Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said that the state has been awarded by the central government in recognition of significant work in various departments of the state government in the last 5 years.

“In this case, the state rewarded for completing the work within a specified time under the Power Department's Saubhagya Yojana. The state has also bagged the title of the best performer in agriculture, empowerment of panchayat”, he said.

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The finance minister said that various departments are working transparently through e-procurement in the state. In this regard, he thanked the officials of the department starting from the secretary of the finance department. At the same time, he thanked the Chief Minister of the state Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Debbarma.

In the press conference, the Finance Minister said that the state government has emphasized on transparency in administration.

“As part of that initiative, the state government has made e-procurement mandatory in the 'Delegation of Financial Rules of Tripura' for purchase of goods and services above Rs 25,000”, he told reporters.

Highlighting the benefits of e-procurement, he said, e-procurement brings transparency in government sales and there is no opportunity for vendors to form alliances.

“E-procurement system helps small and medium industrialists in procurement. Vendors of government goods and services have no scope for tax evasion. All information about the bidders is kept confidential so that the actual bid can be determined. Vendors from any part of the country can participate in the e-procurement system besides reducing the cost of the government”, he said.