The Bangladesh government has notified four transit and trans-shipment routes for Tripura after an agreement has been signed between Bangladesh and India regarding the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the transportation of goods from India.

Tripura Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma said that the Bangladesh government has notified four transit and trans-shipment routes for Tripura after an agreement has been signed between Bangladesh and India regarding the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the transportation of goods from India.

“The routes are Chittagong Port Akhaura Agartala, Mongla Port Akhaura - Agartala, Chittagong Port Bibirbazar - Srimantapur and Mongla Port Bibirbazar - Srimantapur.



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In a press conference, the Minister of Industry and Commerce said that an agreement has been reached between Bangladesh and India regarding the use of Chittagong and Mongla ports for the transportation of goods from India.

“As a result - goods can be transported from other sea ports of India to other states of the North-Eastern region via Agartala from Chittagong and Mongla ports of Bangladesh. As a result, trade in these states will increase as well as it will be possible to transport goods quickly and easily along with reducing the cost of goods transportation”, she added.