In a significant development aimed at curbing cross-border infiltration, the Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) have stepped up surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border and based on this two Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts were detained from the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Dharmanagar under North District.

One Tripura Police personnel said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel from the 199 Battalion of BSF detained two Bangladeshi nationals from the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Dharmanagar late last night.



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“The detainees have been identified as Noor and Alamin. Based on information extracted during their interrogation, authorities launched a follow-up operation which led to the arrest of two Indian touts—Swapan Kar and Bidhan Deb—suspected of facilitating illegal cross-border movement”, he told reporters.

“We have intensified vigil along the Tripura-Bangladesh border and are conducting raids on the residences of suspected touts operating from Indian territory,” a senior Tripura Police official said.

A case has been registered against the accused, and all four individuals have been produced before the court.

Police have sought remand of the Indian nationals for further investigation into the smuggling and infiltration nexus.