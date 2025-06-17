The Tripura government has made it mandatory for auto-rickshaws operating within Agartala city to be painted pink for identification purposes.

Additionally, autos from outside the city will not be allowed to ply in Agartala unless in cases of emergency.

The announcement was made by Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Choudhury this evening. He stated that the decision aims to ease traffic congestion and make the city more traffic-friendly.

“On the 10th of this month, we held a meeting with all concerned departments, including the transport and traffic departments. We have observed that autos operating within Agartala city do not usually travel outside, but autos from other subdivisions frequently enter the city and carry passengers for various reasons. These autos often lack valid road permits for the Agartala Municipal Corporation area and are fined by the police, which also causes disputes with local auto drivers and also with the Police,” said the Minister.

He added that after consultations with auto syndicate leaders, vehicle owners, the IG of Tripura Police, SP Traffic, and officials from the Transport Department, a decision was made to colour all autos operating within Agartala city in pink for easy identification. Autos from outside subdivisions will retain their original colours.



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“If autos from outside the city are found entering Agartala, they must show valid documents, like an air ticket if going to the airport with a passenger or a hospital referral. The police and auto syndicate will cooperate in such cases. Otherwise, action will be taken against those found roaming without valid reason. This move will help reduce traffic congestion. Auto owners will be given one month to comply and repaint their vehicles,” he added.

The Minister also mentioned that the Joint Transport Commissioner will issue notices to all schools to ensure that private vehicles without commercial licenses do not transport students or passengers illegally.

“According to the Motor Vehicles Act, three-wheelers can only operate within a 15-kilometre radius. Therefore, autos from outside the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area will be prohibited from entering the city if they exceed this distance. To enforce this, surveillance will be tightened at 13 naka points to prevent unauthorised entry,” the Minister said.

He further informed that the SP Traffic will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to regulate and prevent the unpermitted entry of autos into the AMC area.