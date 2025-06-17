Tripura Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath today criticised the Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and demanded a public apology from him for insulting tall people, including former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and for terming Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP as "cheaters."

Minister Nath also advised the LoP to consult a doctor for treatment, stating that whatever he is saying appears to be out of frustration and depression.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Nath said that LoP Jitendra Chaudhury, during his speech, remarked that tall people are fools.

“The LoP said that the tall people are fool. He also said that BJP and Tipra Motha are cheaters, and called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a cheater. What Jitendra Chaudhury has done only reflects his own character. There are many communist leaders across the country who are also taller than former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb. Many well-known and renowned tall personalities exist. Former CPIM Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and former CPIM Minister Aghor Debbarma are also tall. The way the LoP has directly insulted people of the country and even people from abroad who are tall in stature is unacceptable,” said Minister Nath.



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He said that if the LoP is stable and fit, he must apologise openly.

“Otherwise, the CPIM leaders should take steps for his treatment. If a leader of a party speaks like this, others will face problems in the coming days. Who doesn’t know about the works of Jitendra Chaudhury? The famous ginger scam? Many issues were raised in the Assembly against Jitendra Chaudhury. Former CPIM Education Minister Anil Sarkar had opened a file against Jitendra Chaudhury, which contained detailed records of his activities and was placed in an appropriate forum,” he said.

Minister Nath also mentioned that the LoP made a controversial comment that Brahmins used to have beef.

“Such comments from a senior leader are shocking,” he said.

He further challenged the LoP to come forward for a debate on the development witnessed in Tripura over the last seven years.

“The kind of development that took place during Biplab Kumar Deb’s tenure and now under Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha is unimaginable. In infrastructure, social sectors, and every field, significant progress has been made,” Nath stated.

He added, “The LoP has also made derogatory remarks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Does he not know that among the most efficient and skilled Chief Ministers in the country, the Assam CM is one of them? Just go and see the development in Assam. How did CPIM make some people party secretaries? He claims we never worked for tribals—then why didn’t they win a single seat in tribal areas despite ruling for 35 years? All these remarks stem from frustration and depression. The LoP is only working to mislead the Janajati and other communities.”