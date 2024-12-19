The Tripura Government on Thursday started procuring 21,315 metric tons of paddy at the minimum support price across 51 locations.

The main event was held at the Madhab Bari food warehouse in Jirania under the West District, inaugurated by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratanlal Nath and Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

Addressing the event, Minister Nath said that the central and state governments are working for the welfare of farmers, who are the providers of food.

“Various projects are being supported to make farmers self-reliant. If farmers become self-reliant, a better Tripura will be developed, just as a better India will be developed. The state government is purchasing paddy at the minimum support price twice a year for the welfare of farmers. The landmark decision to purchase paddy from farmers at the support price was taken after the formation of the current government,” he said.



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The Minister highlighted that in 2018-19, the state government started purchasing paddy from farmers at the rate of ₹17.50 per kg. This rate has been increasing every year, and during the current Rabi season, paddy will be purchased at ₹23 per kg. Last season, paddy was purchased at ₹21.83 per kg. This year, the state has set a target to purchase 21,315 metric tons of paddy at the support price of ₹23 per kg.

Speaking on the occasion, the Agriculture Minister further emphasized the importance of scientific farming to boost agricultural production in the state. He stated that the government aims to double the income of farmers. With this vision, agricultural warehouses, cold storages, and farmer knowledge centers have been established in various parts of the state.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also spoke at the event. He mentioned that farmers recently faced significant losses due to floods, but the Agriculture Department stood by them.

“As a result, it is now possible to purchase paddy. There was no such program earlier to enrich farmers economically. Essentially, the state and central governments have initiated this program to double farmers' incomes and strengthen their economic base by ensuring fair prices for their produce. Starting today, the program to procure paddy at subsidized prices from farmers has begun in 51 locations across the state,” he added.