In a significant drug bust at Agartala Railway Station on Monday, August 5, police apprehended a man in possession of 13 kilograms of dry ganja. The contraband, estimated to be worth a substantial amount, was discovered meticulously hidden inside a trolley bag near the parcel office.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Ratan Kumar from Munger district in Bihar, was taken into custody by law enforcement officials. Following the arrest, a case was registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the seized drugs and to uncover any potential links to broader trafficking networks.

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In a statement, police officials vowed to implement stringent measures against individuals involved in drug trafficking activities within the region, emphasizing their commitment to curbing the menace.

This incident follows the recent arrest of a Bangladeshi woman in West Tripura's Charipara area for her alleged involvement in human trafficking, highlighting ongoing efforts by law enforcement to tackle various forms of illegal activities in the area.