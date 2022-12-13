Former Tripura chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb urged the union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia for expediting the works on the Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district.

During the Parliament's winter session on December 12, Tripura’s Rajya Sabha MP raised this query to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In response to the query of MP Deb on December 12, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said that he would soon inform about the progress of the construction of this airport.

It is to be mentioned here that Kailashahar airport is located 136 KMs away from Agartala city and this airport has remained defunct since 1991. It is one of the oldest airports which came into existence with a small runway in 1950, two years after the formation of East Pakistan (present Bangladesh).

Also Read: Tripura BJP minister demands announcement in Kokborok language at Agartala airport

Earlier in November, the tribal welfare minister of Tripura Rampada Jamatia has written a letter to the Scindia demanding to arrange an announcement in Kokborok in the airport.

Minister Rampada has written in his letter claimed that this may be a very simple and unimportant demand to non-Kokborok speaking people but it is very important to Tripuri people.

“You must be aware that Tripura was once a Princely State ruled by our own Indigenous Kings and Tripuri people were the majority in their own land, but now due to constant influx from Bangladesh, original people were reduced to a microscopic minority”, the letter reads.