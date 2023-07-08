The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on July 8 strongly criticized senior MLAs from opposition political parties for inciting newly elected MLAs to engage in unruly behaviour, thus tarnishing the decorum of the Legislative Assembly that took place on Friday during the budget speech of Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

During a press conference, the BJP state spokesperson, Nabendu Bhattacharya, expressed disappointment over the behaviour of opposition MLAs and emphasized that they should always remember they are representatives of the people who have entrusted them with their hopes and aspirations.

Bhattacharya said, "The incident inside the assembly involved both senior and new MLAs. They need to keep in mind that they are the people's representatives, and with many hopes, people send them to the Assembly. The use of unparliamentary words shows that they are in fear. Some old MLAs have instigated new MLAs to engage in such unruly behaviour. We don't expect such things from them. The people will not tolerate such behaviour. Previously, people were unable to see what was happening inside the Assembly, but now they can watch it live. People have heard the words used by the MLAs inside the Assembly."



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He further suggested that new MLAs should be aware of the rules and regulations of the Assembly.

Bhattacharya added, "The Speaker of the Assembly has made the right decision, and we hope that the MLAs will maintain the dignity of the Assembly and fulfil the demands of the people. There can be constructive criticism and discussions, but that doesn't mean destroying the dignity of the house. We hope such incidents will not be repeated in the future."

Regarding the budget, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya stated that it was designed to benefit all sections of the people.

"This budget is for every section of people, including women, students, SC, government employees, pensioners, and Janajatis. We want to thank the government for such a budget. The Chief Minister has announced 13 new schemes. On July 10, the BJP will hold a 'Thanks Giving Rally' across the state to express gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Some people have tried to tarnish the name of our esteemed Assembly. Such behaviour is very painful for the state, and the people will not tolerate it," he added.