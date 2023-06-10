The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura on June 10 alleged that their party workers are facing constant attacks allegedly by Tipra Motha workers following a massive gathering of BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (BJP-IPFT) that concluded at Khumulwng in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on June 9.

In response to these incidents, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya expressed concern over the attacks on BJP workers.

Bhattacharya said that immediately after the successful gathering and rally of BJP-IPFT at Khumulwng in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), the Tipra Motha workers launched an assault on BJP workers.

“Yesterday, we organized a BJP-IPFT event at Khumulwng in the TTAADC, which received an overwhelming response. Many new people have joined our party. However, soon after the conclusion of this gathering, those who attended the rally have been facing attacks. Miscreants have thrown bombs in front of their houses, issued threats, and carried out physical assaults. These attacks have been orchestrated by Tipra Motha workers”, alleged Bhattacharya.

He further alleged that BJP workers across the state, not just in Khumulwng, have been subjected to such attacks by Tipra Motha workers.

However, Bhattacharya emphasized that while BJP workers are capable of defending themselves, they have been instructed to exercise restraint and seek assistance from the security forces.

He also clarified that this display of restraint is not a sign of weakness but rather a conscious decision to maintain peace.

Bhattacharya urged Tipra Motha workers to restrain their members from engaging in such acts of violence, warning that the BJP would not tolerate any attacks on its party workers.

He assured that the government would take legal action, and the BJP has already lodged complaints with the police.

Bhattacharya expressed confidence that the police would take appropriate action in response to these incidents.

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