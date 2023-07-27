The ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ally in Tripura Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) met the interlocutor AK Mishra in New Delhi on July 27.

Speaking to India TodayNE, IPFT minister Sukla Charan Noatia, said, "We held a meeting with AK Mishra with regards to rights of the indigenous people of the state and also our demand of separate Tipraland."

"Our party (IPFT) from the very beginning was vouching for the 'Greater Tipraland' demand, as it is our core demand," he added.

Further, the minister asserted that a meeting was held at length with regards to separate Tipraland and seeking Roman script for Kokborok.



Also Read: Tripura: TIPRA Motha leaders to meet interlocutor AK Mishra for 'Greater Tipraland' solution

BJP’s ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) also discussed the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019 towards empowerment of the indigenous tribal population of the state.

On the otherhand, former chairman of Tipra Motha and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma is all set to meet interlocutor AK Mishra on their core demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ on July 27.

Pradyot said that TIPRA Motha leaders are in Delhi to hold a meeting on their demand for a constitutional solution for ‘Greater Tipraland’.

“We are in Delhi and we will hold a meeting with Home Minister's officials and interlocutor AK Mishra to discuss our core demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’. The Indigenous People Front of Tripura (IPFT) which is the ruling ally of BJP in Tripura is also holding a meeting”, said Pradyot.