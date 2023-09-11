In an indirect reference to Tipra Motha and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), the ruling BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee has slammed both the opposition parties for allegedly misleading the indigenous people.

While addressing the Karyakarta Sanmelan at Hezamara, under West District of Tripura, Bhattacharya emphasized that a significant number of indigenous in the Hezamara area were denied various government benefits during the erstwhile government tenure.

"A negative force has taken root in Tripura, advocating for hindrance to the state's development. However, they cannot go far, and deceiving the people is not an easy task. Certain factions have worked to stifle the voice of the Janajatis and deprive them. I want to express my gratitude to the Janajatis of Tripura for starting to grasp the situation, which is evident in the results of the by-election where CPIM was rejected."



Also read : PM Modi establishes 'Bharatbarsha' as 'Biswaguru' at G20 Summit, says Tripura CM

Bhattacharya added that the indigenous of Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly Constituencies rejected those who misled them and secured a victory for the BJP.

“We have heard slogans for Greater Tiprlanad and Swadhin Tripura, but have you ever heard slogans raised for the development of Janajatis? Our government always prioritizes development, and organizing protests by causing disruption will never aid in development. True development can only be achieved by the BJP and IPFT government. Many people have claimed that we never work for Janajatis, but then how did we form the government for a second term? However, we are not complacent, and our duty is to further strengthen our organization," he added.