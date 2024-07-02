Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya on Tuesday stated that insulting Hindus is an old habit of Congress and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his statement in the Lok Sabha against Hindus.

Addressing a press conference this evening, the Tripura BJP chief said that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has made a baseless and false statement.

“His behaviour and statement were inaccurate and inappropriate. The discussion was on the speech of the President of India, but the Leader of the Opposition diverted his statement, making false and fabricated claims. His statement not only insulted Hindus but also labelled them as liars and sophisticated. We, the BJP, condemn his statement and protest it. We appeal to the senior Congress leaders to direct Rahul Gandhi to maintain the dignity of the Parliament,” he said.



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Rajib further pointed out that since 2004, Rahul Gandhi has held no constitutional post, and during that time, his behaviour and speech might have been consistent with his position.

However, now that he is the Leader of the Opposition, such behaviour is inappropriate for his position, and people are not viewing it positively.

“Insulting Hindus is an old habit of Congress. They have been insulting Hindus for a long time, and there is enough proof. In 2010, during the UPA government, the then Home Minister P. Chidambaram termed Hindus as ‘terrorists.’ We strongly condemn the statements and speeches of Rahul Gandhi. Earlier too, Congress has confused the people of the country by making false statements against our security forces. We demand that Rahul Gandhi apologize in Parliament,” he added.