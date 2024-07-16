Amidst widespread allegations by the opposition CPIM and Congress against the ruling BJP of launching attacks and preventing candidates from filing nominations for Panchayat Polls, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Tuesday slammed the opposition for confusing people with fake allegations and said this is a tactic to contest the poll.

The CPIM and Congress have accused the BJP of preventing their candidates from filing nomination papers for the upcoming Three-tier Panchayat elections scheduled to be held on August 8.



The CPIM has further alleged that they failed to submit nominations in 23 locations as BJP supporters reportedly prevented them by launching attacks.

Speaking with India Today NE, Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Tuesday said the opposition has no agenda to contest the polls and is using these tactics to confuse people.



Also Read: Tripura Panchayat polls: State CPIM meets DGP, demands escort for Opposition candidates

"In Tripura, the law and order situation has significantly improved after the BJP formed the government. Our priority is to maintain good law and order. We have seen what democracy was like during the Left Front government. Democracy was restored after the BJP formed," said the BJP leader.

He added that in the recently held Lok Sabha election, Tripura BJP won both seats with a massive landslide victory while the opposition, including CPIM and Congress, lost.

"It proves their strength, support, and base. They have no connectivity with the masses and have no preparation to contest elections. Just to contest the election, they are making such baseless allegations against the ruling BJP. They have no other options as they have no agenda to contest the polls. On what ground will they contest? We want to win the elections in a democratic process. We have honest courage and people are with us. In the Lok Sabha elections, we created history, and in these elections as well, we will win. They even failed to find candidates," he told this publication.