Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya on Friday said that he is determined to bloom lotuses in 3349 booths in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha election to strengthen the hand of PM Modi.

Addressing an event at Agartala Town Hall organized on the first year of BJP’s second-tenure government, Bhattacharya said that the Lok Sabha election is approaching, and the date may be announced anytime. The BJP's main aim, he pledged, is to have Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of the country again.

“Keeping Vikshit Bharat and the Guarantee of PM Modi, we are starting our poll campaign from today. We have two Lok Sabha seats and promise to bloom the lotus in both seats to strengthen the hand of PM Modi. We flagged off two poll campaign vehicles also. I believe that our karyakartas will work hard to fulfill our determination. This government is working one after another on development work. In 2018, we were free from the oppression of CPIM led by former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and now again we have formed a government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha,” said the BJP President.



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Thanking the state and central governments for carrying out development work, Rajib said, “Our government is working for all sections of people, including farmers, the poor, youths, and government employees. We never thought that poor people would receive Rs 2000 social pension, a rise in women SHGs. All these are done due to the BJP government. The BJP government has also given DA/DR to government employees. In 2024, there is no one to stop Narendra Modi in becoming Prime Minister of India. We want to bloom the lotus again in these two seats. I am determined to bloom the lotus in 3349 booths in the Lok Sabha to strengthen the hand of PM.”