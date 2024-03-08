Former Tripura Chief Minister and Member of Parliament, Biplab Kumar Deb met the royal scion and founder of Tipra Motha, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Thursday to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha election's course of action.

Biplab, who is also a candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, congratulated Pradyot for joining the Tripura government, stating that this collaboration would pave the way for the overall development of Tripura.



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“Our sole aim is overall development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To fulfil the dream of the late Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya, Tipra Motha and the BJP have joined forces, which will contribute to maintaining peace, prosperity, and the overall development of Tripura. With this objective in mind, we are working for all. Today, I met with Maharaj Pradyot Kishore and his family to discuss the further course of the plan. Together, we will contest the election to gift two lotuses to PM Modi with a massive margin of votes. We had a comprehensive discussion on this, and I believe that the people of Tripura want Narendra Modi as the PM of India for the third time,” he said.

When asked about the candidate for the East Tripura Assembly, he mentioned that the Parliamentary board would soon hold a meeting to declare the candidate's name.