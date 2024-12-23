Tripura Pradesh BJP has declared the names of its Mandal Presidents, where two women have been inducted for the first time, while 95 per cent of the faces introduced are fresh focusing on the youths.

Speaking with reporters, BJP Office Secretary Samarendra Deb, who is also the State Returning Officer of the Sangathan Prava, said that along with the nation, the organisational Prava was underway in the state.

“For this, an organizational committee starting from Booth to the State level will be formed. Meanwhile, we have also held booth-level elections and formed committees by electing presidents. We have 3,352 booths, and in all the booths, our karyakartas visited and formed booth committees. This process started in October, and before that, the membership drive was underway. We have also completed our membership drive, and additional members were enrolled. This is a continuous process,” he said.



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He informed that from November 11 to 30, the work of forming booth-level committees was underway and concluded after holding meetings and electing booth-level presidents, which have been declared.

“We also formed the Mandal Committees from December 1 to 15. Then, we held detailed discussions on the Mandal Committees, and after consultations, we selected our Mandal Presidents. Many people came forward for the Mandal President posts, but we set some regulations like the person must be 45 years of age or below. After a series of meetings, we selected 60 Mandal Presidents for the 60 Mandals in the state,” said the BJP leader.

He informed that in the newly elected BJP Mandal Presidents, 23.3% are ST, 18.3% are SC, 36.7% are General, and 21.7% are OBC.

“This is the first time we have selected two women as Mandal Presidents. This time, we have introduced 95% new faces in the Mandal, especially youths,” he added.