As the election for Tripura Legislative Assembly is approaching, the ruling BJP has formed its election management committees and election campaign committee.

In a press communique, the party said that Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Law minister Ratan Lal Nath appointed as chairman and convenor of the election campaign committee while Tribal Welfare minister Ram Pada Jamatia, party’s state general secretaries Tinku Roy, Papia Datta, Kishore Barman and Amit Rakshit, and MLA Sudhangshu Das are the co-convenors.

While, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has appointed as Chairman of election campaign committee in which Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, MoS Pratima Bhoumik, Education minister Ratanlal Nath, MP Rebati Tripura, Labour minister Bhagaban Chandra Das, Jail and Emergency Service minister Ram Prasad Paul, Tourism minister Pranajit Singha Roy and Assembly’s Chief Whip Kalyani Roy are there. Apart from these, the party has also formed 28 sub-committees.

On Facebook, CM Dr Saha wrote, “I fully believe that the active participation of all in this committee will play a valuable role in re-establishing the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state in the forthcoming assembly election.”

Also read : Tripura: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold strategic meeting ahead of assembly election