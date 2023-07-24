Ahead of the Lok Sabha Election and Bye-elections in Tripura, the General Secretary of the ruling BJP, Kishor Barman, has tendered his resignation from his post, citing the reason of 'One person one Post'.

Barman, who is also an MLA from Nalchar Assembly Constituency under Sepahijala District, wrote a letter to the BJP state president, Rajib Bhattacharya, stating, “You must be aware that on 8th July 2021, National BJP President JP Nadda had announced my release from the post of General Secretary of BJP West Bengal Pradesh. From 20th July 2021 to July 2023, until now, I served as the general secretary of the party, first under the leadership of the then-state BJP president, Prof. Dr Manik Saha, and then Rajib Bhattacharya. Over the past two years, I have worked hard to prepare myself for such a big responsibility. Later, I received the highest honour from you as you nominated me as a candidate from the 21-Nalchar constituency in the 2023 assembly elections, and with the blessings of you and the people, I became an MLA. I am grateful to you for that.”



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He further explained that the principle of 'One person-one Post' advises against holding two posts simultaneously in accordance with the ideals of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Therefore, as a loyal soldier of the party, I am seeking release from the post of BJP Tripura State General Secretary. So I humbly request, sir, to accept my application,” he said.

While discussing the matter with reporters, Kishor stated, “Following the rules and principles of the BJP's 'One Person One Post,' I have resigned from the post as I am an MLA. I have been in talks with the senior leadership of the party for many days, and after receiving their approval, I have submitted my resignation.”

Regarding the potential change of BJP state president, Barman said that he has no information on the matter, and the party would look into such issues. On the changing of BJP state president Barman said he has however no such information and the party would look into such matter.