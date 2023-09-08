The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a significant milestone in Tripura's political landscape as the party got its first MLA from the Muslim community in the recently held by-polls.

BJP candidate in by election from Boxanagar, Tafajjal Hossain who was defeated in the last general assembly election has entered the assembly by defeating the left candidate in the by-elections.

This historic victory not only signals a diversification of representation within the party but also underscores the growing inclusivity of politics in the region.

BJP's Tafajjal Hossain who contested from Tripura's Boxanagar Assembly Constituency where CPIM has its stronghold has broken all past records as he won with 34,146 votes in this by-polls, while Mizan Hossain of CPI(M) received 3,909 votes after the sixth round of counting.

Reacting to the matter, BJP state general secretary Amit Rakshit told India Today NE, “Though they pretend to be liberals, their core ideology is different, and they often use minority issues for vote bank politics. The minorities in the Boxanagar Assembly were deprived of everything and never witnessed real development. The CPIM always suppressed them, but when the BJP came and started development work in Boxanagar, they began witnessing progress they hadn't seen in the last 35 years. They have realized it, and Tafajjal Hossain secured a landslide victory.” He also added that CPIM has become irrelevant in this election.



Elections are been held in the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency since 1972.



Also Read: Tripura: 'It's an end of CPIM dominance in state', say BJP candidates after landslide victory

Tafajjal Hossain's resounding triumph is a testament to the BJP's commitment to fostering an inclusive and pluralistic political environment.

His win marks a crucial step towards representation for marginalized communities and emphasizes the party's dedication to fostering unity and understanding among different segments of society.

His victory is anticipated to be a catalyst for increased political engagement and participation among the Muslim population in Tripura, fostering a more inclusive and representative political landscape.

After the victory, Tafajjal Hossain stated that the result reflects the frustration of the people who have been misled for the past 25 years.

"In the 2023 Assembly election in Boxanagar, I was on the brink of winning, but a certain faction confused the straightforward voters of the constituency. Now, the people have seen through it and responded by voting for BJP. This is a reprisal for the last 25 years during which CPIM took advantage of these voters. In the days to come, CPIM will fade away from this state. The voters of Boxanagar have made history by ousting CPIM from this assembly," said Hossain.