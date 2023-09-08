Following a resounding victory in the by-election, BJP candidates from Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies have declared that the people of these two seats have rejected the CPIM, and the party's influence in the state is dwindling.

The by-elections in Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly constituencies were held on September 05. The saffron party secured landslide victories, with Tafajjal Hossain winning in Boxanagar with 34,146 votes, while Mizan Hossain of CPI(M) received 3,909 votes after the sixth round of counting.

In Dhanpur, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath triumphed with 30,017 votes, while Kaushik Chanda of CPI(M) received 11,146 votes.

After the victory, Tafajjal Hossain stated that the result reflects the frustration of the people who have been misled for the past 25 years.

"In the 2023 Assembly election in Boxanagar, I was on the brink of winning, but a certain faction confused the straightforward voters of the constituency. Now, the people have seen through it and responded by voting for BJP. This is a reprisal for the last 25 years during which CPIM took advantage of these voters. In the days to come, CPIM will fade away from this state. The voters of Boxanagar have made history by ousting CPIM from this assembly," said Hossain.

Meanwhile, Bindu Debnath asserted that CPIM was already anticipating their defeat, as they had already lost their footing.

"CPIM knows how to convene conferences behind closed doors and will make allegations, as they were already aware that they would lose this election. CPIM has lost its foothold, and people have also lost faith in them. Both voters and workers of CPIM in Dhanpur have turned their backs on them. The people have rejected them, and many of their workers have joined BJP. Even during the campaign, people from outside the constituency came to campaign," he added.

Also read: BJP Triumphs in Tripura by-polls with decisive mandate