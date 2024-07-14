Tripura CPIM State Committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Sunday, July 14 claimed that the BJP is afraid to face the people in view of the upcoming Panchayat elections as they have lost their ground.

Chaudhury, who is also a CPIM MLA in Tripura, said this while paying last respects to CPIM candidate Badal Shil, who died after allegedly being attacked by BJP-backed goons.

“In Tripura, democracy is nowhere to be found as the BJP has already killed it. Since the BJP formed the government, they have been undermining the Constitution and democracy almost every day. The people of Tripura are witnessing what is happening,” said Chaudhury, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Tripura.

He claimed that a party that won with 80 per cent of the votes is now afraid to stand in front of the people in view of the Panchayat elections because they have lost their power.



“They have turned the Lok Sabha election into a farce. The actions of the BJP prove how weak they are,” he added.

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