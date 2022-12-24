The ruling BJP in Tripura has decided to hold ‘Raj Bhawan Abhiyan’ protesting the alleged massive corruption and financial irregularities in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Addressing a press conference this evening, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM) tribal wing of the ruling BJP, Devid Debbarma has alleged that after TIPRA Motha took over the charge of Tripura District Council, massive corruption is taking place in various departments in the council.

“In TTAADC after TIPRA Motha take charge, massive corruption is taking place in various departments. Corruptions are taking place in walk-in interviews, in the retirement process, in the admission process as well. In each and every where in ADC they are involved in massive corruption. We are providing funds for the development of TTAADC but they are looting the money”, claimed Devid.

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The party has also decided that in coming 29 December, BJP Tripura Pradesh has decided to organize ‘Raj Bhawan Abhiyan’ and to flag the issues before the Governor to address the issue democratically so that the indigenous people can enjoy the actual benefits of the government schemes.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty has thanked PM Modi for providing subsidized food grains which will now be given free of cost to the poor for the next year. And those who received extra 5kgs of rice during the Covid period will also receive it till December 2023 free of cost.

“In our state 6, 674 families will receive the benefits almost over 24 lakh people will be benefited. We want to thank PM Modi for this decision for the benefit of the people”, he said.’

He also informed that in view of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a series of programs would be taking place across the state starting from booth level to state level.

During the press conference, BJJM state president Bikas Debbarma was also present.