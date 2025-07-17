Tripura BJP holds 'Chintan Baithak' to discuss Janajati development and TTAADC poll strategy

In a bid to strengthen its position ahead of the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections slated for next year, the Tripura BJP convened a crucial Chintan Baithak (brainstorming session) on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and attended by BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharya, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, and former MP Rebati Tripura. Also present were tribal MLAs, MDCs of the District Council, and other prominent tribal leaders of the party.

Speaking after the session, Dr. Saha underscored the importance of the Chintan Baithak in aligning the party's strategy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Janajati (tribal) development. "We are working as per the directions of the central leadership. This Baithak was essential to deliberate on what PM Modi has done for the Janajati people and what more can be achieved at the state level," he said.



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The Chief Minister noted that the meeting served a dual purpose — reviewing developmental work for tribal communities and formulating a clear campaign roadmap for the TTAADC elections.

He emphasised that the BJP, being the world’s largest political party, must continue to expand its outreach among tribal communities. "We regularly hold such Chintan Baithaks with our Janajati leaders to ensure our efforts are effective and grounded. PM Modi has always prioritised the welfare of backwards classes, and our state government is committed to this vision," Dr. Saha added.

The meeting also discussed communication strategies, ground-level outreach, and key welfare achievements to be highlighted during the poll campaign.