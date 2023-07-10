The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has organized a 'Thanksgiving' rally across the state on July 10 to express their gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy for their budget proposal for the 2023-24 Financial Years.

The main event took place in Agartala, commencing in front of the BJP state party headquarters.

The rally was led by BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, accompanied by BJP organizational secretary Phanindra Nath Sarma, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder, and other prominent leaders.

Addressing the rally, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya stated, "Our Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy have presented a budget for the 2023-24 Financial Year that aims to uplift all sections of society. This budget will contribute to the state's development. As a token of our appreciation for this budget, we are organizing a 'Thanks Giving' rally across the state.”

He said in every 10 organizational districts BJP is holding Thanks Giving rally. Places like in Dharmanagar, Bishalgarh, and in Kalynapur the ruling party has held its Thanks Giving rally.

The rally serves as an opportunity for BJP supporters and leaders to show their support for the proposed budget and demonstrate their gratitude to the Chief Minister and Finance Minister for their efforts in promoting the welfare of the state.

Also read: Tripura: Opposition criticizes state budget, terms it as 'directionless'