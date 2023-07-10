The Leader of the Opposition in Tripura, Animesh Debbarma, criticized the state budget for 2023-24, referring to it as an "NGO budget." He claimed that the budget lacked direction and failed to address the future needs of the people of the state.

During the general discussion on the budget in the Tripura Legislative Assembly Session, Debbarma, who is also an MLA of TIPRA Motha, stated, "The budget for 2023-24 lacks direction. A budget should be future-oriented, but this budget fails to reflect any development. I would describe this budget as an NGO budget."

He further stated that the previous Left Front government had caused significant damage to the state, leading the people to elect the BJP government in 2018 with hopes of making the state self-reliant.

"Even the BJP, in its speeches, claimed that they would make Tripura self-reliant. I doubt whether this will actually happen or not. The state's own revenue hasn't even crossed 15 per cent in the last two years. They haven't mentioned how they will arrange for the deficit money. This budget and the assurances given are contradictory," expressed Animesh.

He also criticized the government for not addressing the issue of unemployment among the youth in this budget. Animesh demanded that the process of appointing Group-C and Group-D employees under the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) be completed.

Animesh further stated, "The people living in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council had hoped that the present government would do something for them. I am deeply disappointed that the state government allocated only Rs 619 crores in the 2022-23 fiscal year, and this year it has been increased to Rs 672 crores, which is around 2.7 per cent from the state budget. We are unable to pay salaries to our employees."

Lastly, he urged for an increase in the budget according to the population, which stands at 35 per cent.

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