Senior Tripura BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma criticized the Trinamool Congress on Monday, stating that the BJP is the only party capable of combating the alleged dictatorship, and terror and advocating for justice in West Bengal.

While participating in an election campaign in Medinipur, West Bengal, Dev Varma accused the Trinamool Congress of waging an undeclared war against the people.

"I have heard the speech of a Trinamool Congress leader. He was literally threatening women. Only the BJP is the party that can stand against the TMC. Justice is required. TMC is launching attacks on people, implementing BJP's schemes by altering them, only terror is prevailing in Bengal. The government's duty is to work for the welfare of the people. We are fighting for the people, and for that, we have established the Ram Mandir, abrogated Article 370 and implemented various developmental schemes for people," said Dev Varma.



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He mentioned that there was a time when a section of people mocked the BJP, but now the party has representatives in over 300 seats, with a target to win over 400 seats this year.

"The BJP fights for the people and for justice. Why have these youths joined the BJP? They could have joined the TMC and become ministers, but they want justice. In West Bengal, the BJP is fighting for justice so that women don't need to live in fear, youths don't remain unemployed, and to present a developed state to future generations. In this Lok Sabha election, the BJP will win over 30 seats in West Bengal. I was a minister in Tripura and have seen how people benefited, but in West Bengal, no one is receiving the benefits," he added.