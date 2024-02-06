To strengthen the relationship between the BJP and the people and to ensure the saturation of government-sponsored schemes ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Tripura BJP will commence the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' from February 7 onwards.



Addressing a press conference, BJP State General Secretary Amit Rakshit on Tuesday stated that apart from elections, the Pradesh BJP always stays connected with the people and is actively involved in organizational work starting from the booth level.



"India will prosper when the villages prosper first, and around 70 per cent of people live in villages. The central BJP has initiated a special program called 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan.' In our country, we have over 7 lakh villages where we will work to strengthen our public relations (Jan Sanjog), not only in villages but also in urban areas. In Tripura, we have decided to carry out this work at the booth level, and in our state, there are 3349 booths," said Rakshit.



Also Read: Tripura: BJP to rule country till 2047, claims state BJP chief



He mentioned that the state party's senior leadership will visit each and every booth, where they will spend 24 hours focusing on public relations.



"The 'Gaon Cholo Abhiyan' is divided into three parts. The preparation started on January 20, and today it concluded. In the second step, the leaders will spend 24 hours from February 7 to 11, and in the third segment, a survey meeting will be held on February 14, covering all the booths in the state. Senior leadership, including the Chief Minister and BJP state president, will visit different booths under various Assembly Constituencies. During these 24 hours, they will hold meetings with booth committees, review voter lists, engage in discussions with new voters and special individuals in these areas, and meet with old karyakartas of the BJP party, among other activities," he added.