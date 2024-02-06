Tripura Pradesh BJP President Rajib Bhattacharya claimed on Tuesday that the ruling BJP will continue to govern Tripura and the rest of the country until 2047.

Bhattacharya made this statement while leading a joining program held in Belonia of South District, where 274 voters from 88 families joined the saffron camp, leaving CPIM.

"Across the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is working for every section of the people. Following this developmental trend, people have decided to join the BJP, as this party alone can bring about real development. I have observed a noticeable increase in people joining the BJP in our state. PM Modi has shown due respect to the people of Sanatan Dharma by inaugurating the Ram Mandir. PM Modi is set to become Prime Minister for the third time, and no one can stop this as the people have already decided. The INDI alliance was formed to fight against PM Modi, but where are they now? They have vanished, as there is a Modi wave everywhere, and there will be no alternative to PM Modi," he said.



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Rajib mentioned that although the BJP couldn't win from the Belonia assembly constituency, the time has come to strengthen the hands of PM Modi by winning both seats in the Lok Sabha.

"This double-engine government only talks about development and works for the people. Until 2047, only the BJP will rule the country and the state, and no one can challenge that. Both CPIM and Congress have deprived the people and looted the money of the common and poor people. They have never taken any developmental initiatives for the poor; instead, they have worked to exploit them. Only the BJP has worked for the welfare of the poor," he added.