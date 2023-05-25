Twipra Students Federation (TSF) the student group of North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on May 25 filed an FIR against Tripura's ruling BJP Member of District Council (MDC) Padma Lochan Tripura for reportedly posting controversial content on Facebook against the use Roman Script for Kokborok language.

The FIR was filed with Radhapur Police Station in Khumulwng, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

The TSF in the FIR said....a Facebook post made by user account named as Padma Tripura that contains derogatory, offensive, and controversial content against the indigenous people of Tripura and insulted the kokborok speaking people.

"The Facebook post, which is in Bengali language, is an incitement of disharmony and contains derogatory remarks directed towards the TSF by calling (Bengali term) as we demand the writing of Kokborok in roman script.It is a violation of the law of the land and can create law and order problem in the region. Mr.Padma Tripura's act amounts to a criminal offense under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and I request you to take immediate action against him. I am also submitting screenshots of the said post as evidence of his wrongdoing", the FIR reads.

They further requested the police to take appropriate legal action against Padma Tripura and ensure that he is brought to justice for his actions.

On Facebook, the BJP MDC of TTAADC wrote, " You want Kokborok language and the script should be in Roman? foreign script..It is desirable that there should be limits of misbehaviour".

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