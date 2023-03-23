Tripura's Power and Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on March 23 took a dig at Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman requesting him to learn mathematics from BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath as Roy Barman is very poor in the subject.

The statement of Minister Nath came after Congress MLA Roy Barman before the assembly election claimed that BJP can’t cross a single digit in the election.

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After submitting nomination papers for the post of Speaker for BJP MLA Biswa Bandhu Sen, minister Nath in an oblique reference to Congress MLA Roy Barman said that he should learn mathematics as he is very poor in this subject.

“One of the leaders from the opposition has said Alvida politics (retirement from politics) and said that BJP can’t cross single digit. He might be an expert in English but in Mathematics he is very weak. I want to request he learns mathematics from our BJP MLA Jadab Lal Nath. Jadab Lal Nath is also aware of the chemistry of politics so he should have taken some coaching classes from Nath. BJP came out as majority and his party only in single digit”, said Nath.