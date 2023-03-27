BJP MLA Ramprasad Pal on March 27 submitted his nomination papers for the post of deputy speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

The first session of the Thirteenth Legislative Assembly begins on Friday after the 2023 Assembly elections were over. The election of the Speaker was an important process at the beginning of the session.

BJP MLA Bishwa Bandhu Sen was elected as the Speaker who was deputy speaker in the last five. After the election of the speaker, now election for deputy speaker will be held on March 28.

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Today was the last day of submitting nomination papers for the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

Ruling Party MLA Ramprasad Pal who was also the cooperation minister has filed nomination papers for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. MLA Ramprasad Pal submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary Bishnupada Karmakar.

Pal was accompanied by Power minister Ratan Lal Nath, MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma, MLA Pinaki Das Chowdhury and others.

The election for deputy speaker will be held through a secret ballot on Tuesday.