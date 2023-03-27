The opposition MLAs including CPI (M) and Congress on March 27 held a protest during the ongoing assembly session in Agartala against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress MLAs including Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Birajit Sinha and Gopal Chandra Roy held the protest carrying a placard of Rahul Gandhi.

Even the CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury were also seen with the poster of Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing assembly session.

Also Read: Tripura: International flight services from Agartala to begin in next 3 months

In this 2023 election in Tripura, CPIM and Congress had a seat adjustment and fielded candidates in the poll in which CPIM won 11 seats while Congress won 3 seats.

Meanwhile, leaders from 11 opposition parties, including state presidents and intellectuals, gathered in Dispur, Guwahati for the "Sankalp Satyagraha" on March 26 to protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.



Along with Guwahati, the Satyagraha was also held in various districts across Assam.

Assam's Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and noted intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain were among those who joined the sit-in demonstration. Meanwhile, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Borah thanked all opposition parties for extending their support and joining the Satyagraha.

