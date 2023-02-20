A BJP panchayat pradhan in Tripura's Khowai district on February 18 allegedly killed a 55-year-old CPI(M) supporter following an argument over government benefits.

As per reports, the incident took place when a CPI(M) supporter Dilip Sukla Das, in an inebriated state, engaged in an argument with Dwarikapur gram panchayat pradhan Krishna Kamala Das on February 18 evening over alleged non-allotment of PMAY housing and other government benefits to him.

According to police, during the argument, the gram panchayat pradhan allegedly lost his cool and hit the CPI(M) supporter on the head with a blunt object.

''Following the attack, Das fell down and started bleeding profusely,'' the police said.

He was immediately taken to a hospital in the Khowai district with serious head injuries and was later referred to GBP hospital in Agartala, where he succumbed to his injuries on February 19 morning.

In this regard, a police complaint was filed and the accused was arrested.

However, the CPI(M) has alleged that the BJP panchayat pradhan and his driver murdered the CPI(M) supporter who had worked hard for the party in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

While speaking to the media over the matter, senior CPI(M) leader Ratan Das said that the saffron party fearing defeat has unleashed a reign of terror across the state like it did in the last five years.

''The CPI(M) murder is testimony to that fact. People have already given the mandate to end BJP's rule in Tripura,'' senior CPI(M) leader Ratan Das told reporters.

Later, the police prevented CPI(M) workers from taking the body to the party headquarters, claiming that it could lead to the worsening of the law and order situation. However, the police later allowed the mortal remains to be taken to Circuit House for an offering of floral tributes.

Commenting on the same, Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar and CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said it was unfortunate that the police prevented the party workers from taking the body to the party headquarters for paying their last tributes.

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