Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Central BJP, under the consent of the national president of the state, Jagat Prakash Nadda, has constituted a 16-member State Core Committee of Tripura BJP.

In a letter to the BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh wrote, “National President Jagat Prakash Nadda ji has consented to the State Core Committee of Tripura BJP; the list is enclosed.”

As per the list, the state core committee was constituted of 13 persons, and three more were added as special invitees.



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The core committee consists of Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP state president, Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Jishnu Dev Varma, Former Deputy Chief Minister, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Agriculture and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, former state president Manoj Kanti Debroy, State General Secretary Organization G.R Ravindra Raju, and three general secretaries including Amit Rakshit, Bhagaban Das, and Bipin Debbarma.

The three special invitees are Northeast Coordinator and BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra, National Secretary and Northeast Joint Coordinator Rituraj Sinha, and State Prabhari Dr Mahesh Sharma.

Sources from the party told India Today NE that the changes were made during the recent visit of Chief Minister Dr. Saha and State President Rajib Bhattacharya.

“As the new committee of BJP formed by the state president, the old core committee was dissolved, and a new one was constituted. This is the highest decision-makers of the party,” said the source.