Ahead of the impending by-elections in two seats of Tripura, the state's ruling BJP leadership convened its election committee meeting in the presence of BJP Northeast (NE) coordinator Sambit Patra and said that the party is all set to declare its candidates for the by-elections by August 16.

The meeting of BJP's election committee was presided over by BJP NE Coordinator Sambit Patra, BJP Tripura President Rajib Bhattacharya, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, and other prominent leaders.

Following the meeting, BJP Tripura Chief Rajib Bhattacharya addressed reporters, indicating that the gathering had made "some significant" decisions concerning the upcoming by-elections in the Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies, both situated in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

These by-elections are scheduled to take place on September 5.



Also Read: People's momentum grows against CPIM and Congress ahead of by-elections, says Tripura BJP chief

Bhattacharya stated, "The election committee meeting today, led by BJP NE coordinator Sambit Patra, included the participation of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, and other leaders. Under their guidance, we convened the election committee meeting today and arrived at several important conclusions. We are in the final stages of selecting our candidates, and once we receive the green light from the parliamentary board in Delhi, we will be in a position to reveal our candidates."

Meanwhile, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath conveyed that the BJP is planning to submit nomination papers on August 17, and prior to that, the party will publicly disclose the identities of its candidates.

Regarding the announcement of candidates by the Left Front, Ratan Nath commented, "The party currently holds the third position, and post the Lok Sabha elections, it is anticipated to drop to fourth place. It has even relinquished its status as the opposition party. Our victory is almost certain, leaving no room for doubt. We are poised to secure a resounding triumph in both constituencies. It's important to note that this isn't the CPIM or Congress party; it's the BJP, a party known for its discipline."