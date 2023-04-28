Claiming that BJP would fail to form government in the Centre in 2024, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Birajit Sinha said that Congress and along with other opposition political parties would rule the country after the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

Addressing a press conference, PCC Chief Sinha who is also MLA in the state, has said, “In the coming Lok Sabha election Prime Minister Narendra Modi can’t form government. As opposition parties and Congress would form a government. In the Northeast also we have observed that whenever the government changed in the centre, the leaders also changed their party. In the Northeast region most of the Chief Ministers, and ministers are having DNA of Congress. We strongly believe that in the 2024 election, there will be a wave against BJP. Soon after the state assembly election concluded political violence has been carried out on opposition party workers though it is now decreased. On May first week, we will hold an organizational meeting starting from block Congress. We are confident that an atmosphere will be created against BJP across the state”.

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He further informed that a delegation of Congress in the state would hold Guwahati Abhiyan on 7th May to meet the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway demanding connecting of all the district and sub-divisional headquarters in the state through the railway.

“For the betterment of connectivity of Tripura, we have been demanding to the Central government for setting up a second railway line. Earlier also demanded the setting up of railway stations in Dharmanagar, Kamalpur, Kailashahar, Khowai, Mohanpur, Sonamura and in Sabroom. We have also demanded to set up a railway division in Dharmanagar. On May 07th leaders of different wings of PCC will hold a Guwahati Abhiyan and on 8th May we will meet the General Manager of NF railway at Maligaon on Deputation. A large number of delegation members will move to Guwahati on 7th May demanding connecting of all the district and sub-divisional headquarters in the state through railway”, he said.

He claimed that in the Northeast almost in every state, all the district headquarters are connected with railway connectivity.

“When first railways connectivity started, that time I was a minister and raised the demand to connect all the district and sub-divisional headquarters with the railway line. During that time officials have assured to construct a second railway line and link road will be construed in all the districts. We believe the railway department and central government would respond to our demand”, he said.