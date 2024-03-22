Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the BJP will hold a crucial meeting with all its leaders along with the leaders of the Indigenous Front Of Tripura (IPFT) and Tipra Motha on 25th March at Agartala.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE a senior leader of the BJP who didn't wish to be named stated that yesterday, the party's election management meeting took place at the party office.

Present at the meeting were the East (ST) Parliamentary seat candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, along with other state leaders.

"This is perhaps the first meeting of the BJP with its candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma after becoming a candidate. During this meeting today, we discussed the upcoming election, emphasizing the importance of the campaign as the crucial step for success. Additionally, it served as a platform to introduce the newly selected candidate to the electorate, recognizing the necessity of building familiarity among constituents," said the BJP source.



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He further informed that soon the party would convene a meeting with all the leaders of BJP, IPFT, and TIPRA Motha regarding poll preparedness and outlining the blueprint for the election.

"Because BJP needs the cooperation of its alliance partners in campaigning in both seats, especially in East Tripura Lok Sabha seat. Our party is also performing well in tribal areas, as are IPFT and TIPRA Motha. We understand the importance of respecting our alliance partners, and since IPFT and Tipra Motha are in alliance with us, we have decided to hold a meeting with all of them regarding the election," he said.

The meeting will be attended by 100 leaders and workers from the parties, scheduled to take place on 25th March at Hotel Sonar Tori.

"We will discuss upcoming plans, roadmaps, and other joint programs for the forthcoming election," he added.