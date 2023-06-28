In a momentous stride preceding the imminent Lok Sabha elections and the pending by-election in the Dhanpur Assembly Constituency, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, has embarked upon a significant endeavor.

BJP party sources told India Today NE, the central BJP has directed the state BJP to arrange a momentous gathering, inviting all its stalwarts, with a fervent objective to fortify the party's foundation and foster unwavering harmony within.

Following this directive, a preliminary meeting was held between the former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, and other BJP leaders on Wednesday evening.

“The central BJP has instructed us to chair a meeting with all the old guards of the BJP in the state under the leadership of Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma. Consequently, a meeting was held between BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Dev Varma, and other BJP leaders. The meeting with the old guards is scheduled to take place day after tomorrow, and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha would be present," revealed a reliable source from the BJP.

This move signifies the BJP's determination to consolidate its position and strengthen its support base ahead of the crucial elections. With the presence of key party members and the guidance of seasoned leaders, the BJP aims to foster unity, garner support, and solidify its political footing in Tripura.

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