Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat, Tripura.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

In a thread of PMO tweets, the Prime Minister said, “The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi”.

“Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured in the mishap in Tripura: PM @narendramodi,” Modi said in another tweet.

In a devastating incident that unfolded on June 28, a total of seven individuals lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries during the Ulto Rath Yatra in Kumarghat, under the Unakoti District.

Police sources said that heavy rainfall had been persisting since morning, but despite the adverse weather conditions, people had gathered to participate in the Ulta Rath Yatra festival.

Also read: Tripura: Seven died after chariot came in touch with high voltage wire during Ulto Rath Yatra in Unakoti