In a massive, successful operation against a trans-border smuggling syndicate, Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has apprehended 23 Bangladeshi smugglers and seized 6250 kgs of sugar from Samarganj under the South District of the state.

As per BSF, acting on specific information regarding trans-border smuggling of sugar, vigilant troops of BSF laid an ambush in the area of Border out Post Samarganj under South Tripura District and apprehended 23 Bangladeshi smugglers while 25-30 Bangladeshi smugglers divided into small groups crossed International Boundary to receive a consignment of sugar from their counterpart in Indian side.

“125 bags of sugar weighing 6250 Kg have been recovered from the place of apprehension and 17 numbers of mobile phones in the possession of apprehended Bangladeshi smugglers have also been seized. Out of 23 Bangladeshi smugglers, 22 are from bordering area of Feni district (Bangladesh) and 01 is from Chattogram district”, said BSF.



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They further said that counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh was contacted for a flag meeting but till afternoon it couldn’t be held.

“FIR is being lodged and apprehended Bangladeshi smugglers is being handed over to Manu police station after medical examination”, said BSF.

They further informed that spurt in trans-border smuggling of sugar through Indio–Bangladesh border in Tripura noticed in recent years as in the year 2023, total 5,49,950 Kg. of sugar along with 16 trans-border smugglers and 27 vehicles seized by BSF troops deployed under BSF Tripura and in n 2024, total 2,11,124 Kg of sugar along with 34 trans-border smugglers and 14 vehicles seized by BSF troops so far.

“Apprehension of 23 BD smugglers is certainly a big jolt to the trans-border smuggling syndicate active in Tripura. Vigilant BSF troops are committed to prevent the smuggling and trans-border crime”, they told reporters.