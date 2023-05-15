The ruling BJP’s tribal front Janajati Morcha has demanded to Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding to set up the Rai Kachak Museum or Statue in Matabari in Tripura’s Gomati district.

Rai Kachak was an Army general from the Reang tribe of Tripura.

In a memorandum submitted by BJP Janajati Morcha state general secretary Devid Debbarma has said that Tripura is a state with rich culture, traditions, and heritage and the remarkable story of RAI KACHAK'S encounter with the goddess and subsequent victory in the Arakans reflects rich tradition.

“The historical and cultural significance of the indigenous tribals in Tripura certainly deserves preservation and promotion. Based on the rich heritage and contributions of the indigenous tribal communities, we kindly request your support in establishing a Rai Kachak Museum and Statue at Matabari in Udaipur, Tripura, in the vicinity of the revered Maa Tripura Sundari Temple. The museum will provide a platform to showcase unique artefacts, tools, traditional attire, and other cultural elements specific to the Rai Kachak community. By preserving and displaying these treasures, we can ensure the recognition and appreciation of their invaluable contributions to Tripura's tradition, heritage, and culture”, the memorandum said.

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They have said that establishing a statue depicting Rai Kachak will symbolize honour, bravery, and resilience, commemorating the achievements of the indigenous tribals. It will inspire future generations to embrace and celebrate their cultural roots. This initiative will not only preserve our cultural heritage but also contribute to the growth of tourism in Tripura.

“We Janajati Morcha Tripura Pradesh kindly request your support in allocating the necessary resources and coordinating with the concerned authorities to initiate and expedite this project. By doing so, we can honour the efforts of indigenous tribals in upholding Tripura's tradition, heritage, and culture while simultaneously enhancing tourism prospects”, it reads.