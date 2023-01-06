President of Tripura unit Trinamool Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas on January 6 claimed that the ruling BJP in the state is using the same tactics to lure voters as they did in the 2018 Assembly poll by giving fake promises.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Biswas claimed that the ‘Jana Viswas Yatra’ of BJP proved that the ruling party has lost its base and support of people.

“The Jana Viswas Yatra of BJP proved that BJP has understood that people lost their faith and don’t trust BJP anymore. In 2018 the way BJP formed the government by giving fake promises has started the same process this year too. Union Home Minister Shah has said that all the promises of 2018 were fulfilled which is a complete lie and fake. We protest and condemned such statement of Shah”, he said.

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Taking a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Tripura, Biswas said, “Like 2018, Amit Shah came to the state again and lied, like he said that the 7th Pay Commission has been given. But till today the employees have been left, then said 50,000 jobs a year, but that didn't happen, in 2018 he promised to hike the allowance of MNREG to Rs 340, but that also didn't come true. Under BJP rule, no industry was built in the state, and those that were there left the state under pressure from BJP leaders goons"

He further said, "Prices of commodities are skyrocketing today, poor people are helpless today. After that, your gas, kerosene, petrol, and diesel prices have increased during the BJP rule. He said that the drinking water problem has been solved in Tripura state but every day newspaper I see people blocking the road demanding drinking water. 9 lakh unemployed in this state, he has not said a single word about that unemployment problem."

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev said, "BJP promised that they will provide drinking water to every house, but so far 44 per cent of households are suffering from drinking water problems. In Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, their target was 400 km of paved roads but they have done 77 .563 km of roads, which is less than 20 per cent. 70 per cent of households in Janjati areas do not have access to gas. People of Tripura state know how BJP lied to them.”

After the press conference, 6,766 voters defected from BJP, CPIM, and Congress and joined the All India Trinamool Congress.