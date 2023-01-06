TIPRA Motha Chairman, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma reiterated that his party will not go in any kind of alliance with BJP or with other political parties in the upcoming assembly election.

Speaking with India Today NE, Pradyot said that many people are raising questions about whether he will go in alliance with BJP or with Congress.

“I don’t want the money of BJP or Congress and I will contest the election by spending my own money. After the election will see who will come with us” he told India Today NE.



“We don’t want any kind of alliance. Be ready we teach the lesson at right time. I am coming by next week. Some leaders of our party are here in Shillong to meet me,” he added.

He also appealed to indigenous people not to fall into the trap of big promises as the election is approaching, big promises will be given and after the election, nothing will be given.

“Our next generation is in danger. People will try to buy us and for that, we have to suffer for the next five years. We have to think for our people. We want thansa”, he avowed.

Notably, on December 27, Pradyot had said that if necessary he will sell his property and house for the last fight for the constitutional rights of indigenous people.

On Facebook live on the evening of December 27, Pradyot lashed out at a section of the media for publishing speculative news against Pradyot.

“I was suffering from kidney problems and Pneumonia and for which I was in complete rest. Today I am in Kolkata with my mother and after some days I am coming to Agartala. I have seen many speculations in the media where claiming that I am admitted to AIMS in Delhi and having meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah or with some other leaders. I want to tell 99 percent of media writers whatever they have in their mind as they have no other option but the truth is after the press conference I fell sick and later went to Mumbai for treatment and now taking rest at home. If I had to meet with Amit Shah, PM Modi, or with other leaders, I will go openly not secretly. Whatever I will say, I will say it openly”, he added.

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